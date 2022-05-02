Olive Crown Awards presented

02 May,2022

By Our Staff

(L-R) Megha Tata, President, IAA India Chapter; Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra’s Minister for Environment and Tourism & Srinivasan K Swamy, Immediate Past Chairman & World President, Chairman, Presidents’ Council IAA Global

Grammy Awardswinner Ricky Kej at the event

The India chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) hosted the 12th edition of the Olive Crown Awards 2022 last Thursday (April 28) in Mumbai. The awards acknowledged the work of those individuals and corporates who drove the message of sustainability or ‘green advertising’.

A jury comprising leading lights such as Bobby Pawar, Chairman & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group; Tista Sen, Regional Creative Director- South Asia, Wunderman Thompson; Carlton D’silva, Co-founder, House of Awe and Raj Nair, CEO & Chief Creative Officer, Madison BMB, shortlisted the winners through a rigorous process.

Jury members being felicitated

The awards were presented across 16 different categories, including the coveted title ‘Green Crusader of the Year’ award, which was presented to Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev for his ‘Save Soil’ movement and his new endeavour of a 100-day motorcycle journey to spread awareness about soil degradation.

Members from Isha Foundation received the trophy on behalf of Jaggi Vasudev

Chief Guest and Maharashtra’s environment and tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray spoke about the state government’s efforts of adding 24 new conservation reserves in Maharashtra and 15,000 hectares of wet land for protection.

Aaditya Thackeray, Maharashtra’s Minister for Environment and Tourism

Said Megha Tata, President, International Advertising Association (IAA) – India Chapter and Managing Director – South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery: “The IAA Olive Crown Awards are more than just awards, they are a manifestation of all our thoughts with regards to Brand Earth. They are a collected expression of what the marketing and communication industry can do so well. They are a way of showing the world that communication can be and is, a true force for good and that is why we decided to support ‘Save Soil’. I really hope that IAA India Chapter continues to take on one good cause every year and use the magic of Marcom industry to amplify that cause.”

Megha Tata, President, IAA India Chapter

Added Pradeep Dwivedi, Chairperson IAA Olive Crown Awards: “The Olive Crown Awards have been an event, an honour, a recognition for over a decade with a lot of love to celebrate media, communications, marketing, and advertising to work towards sustainability. It is rightly said that we have not received this planet from our ancestors, but we have merely borrowed it from the coming generation. It is a massive responsibility that we as an industry continue putting efforts towards sustainability.”

Pradeep Dwivedi, Chairperson IAA Olive Crown Awards

Chirag Rural Development Foundation & People for Animals Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Centre both get Gold in the category ‘Green NGO of the Year’.

Team Chirag Rural Development Foundation receiving the trophy

The Young Green Crusader of the Year was awarded to Harshvardhan Joshi, an Indian mountaineer from who climbed six mountains of 6000 meters and above in his mountaineering career which started in 2016. Joshi reached the summit of Mount Everest in May 2021 in the most sustainable way possible keeping his carbon footprint to a minimum. He said that ” When I decided to climb Everest, sustainability was not an option but it was the only option to go for.”

Young Green Crusader of the Year was awarded to Harshvardhan Joshi

Shreerang Charitable Trust bags 6 awards

As an Olive Crown Initiative, IAA along with AAFA is supporting the global Save Soil movement launched by Sadhguru to address the relatively unknown but critically important issue of soil degradation. Entries were invited for creative campaigns/ideas to spread awareness about this global problem. An eminent jury comprising, Prasoon Joshi, CEO & CCO, McCann Worldgroup India & Chairman McCann Asia Pacific; Amer Jaleel, Group CCO & Chairman, Mullenlowe Lintas Group & Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, Wunderman Thompson South Asia judged the entries received for the Save Soil campaign.

The joint winners were: Rohan Joseph, Vallabh Yeolkar and Raj Nair from Madison BMB & Masumi Shrimankar from Fulcro.

Rohan Joseph and Vallabh Yeolkar from Madison BMB receiving the trophy

A film based on the winning campaign created by Rohan Joseph, Vallabh Yeolkar and Raj Nair from Madison BMB has been produced by Zirca Digital Solutions and Pixel Party.The winning campaign will be run across media platforms with the cooperation of media houses.

Winners list of IAA OLIVE CROWN AWARDS 2022