Ogilvy creates campaign for Bournvita Biscuits

13 May,2022

By Our Staff

Bournvita Biscuits has rolled out its new proposition, ‘More Taakat To You’.

Speaking about the campaign Sunainika Singh, Director – Biscuits & Bakes, Marketing, Mondelez India said: “Since the launch of Bournvita Biscuits in 2016, it has emerged as the preferred morning snack enriched with the wholesome taste of Cadbury Bournvita. However, with changing times, we understand that kids today want to do a lot more and require extra nutrition to keep them going through the day. Addressing this, our new campaign appeals to parents looking for nutritious all-day snacking options, while bringing alive the brand’s latest proposition- ‘More Taakat* To You’.”

Added Ramakrishnan Hariharan (Executive Creative Director, Ogilvy India): “More Taakat to you is an expression of support and encouragement. It’s like saying ‘more power to you’ to someone in need of that extra little push. That kind of reassurance, coming from a mother for her child, is rooted in product delivery, and at the same time sets a contemporary tone of voice. Simply put, it’s the core product promise that has helped us craft a convincing brand promise. Aim is to forge a connection with young mothers, and more importantly, their go-getter children.”