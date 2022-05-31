No KitKat break. Zenith retains massive Nestle media biz

31 May,2022

By Our Staff

There are some who would’ve hoped that Nestlé India would practise what the adline of its bestselling brand Kit Kat preaches: ‘Life Hai. Kit Kat break banta hai’. But no such break in its Media AOR relationship. The Publicis Groupe-owned media agency Zenith India has been retained as Nestle’s agency of record. The business, notes a communique, was won in a highly competitive multi-agency pitch which began in April this year.

Zenith has been handling Nestlé’s media planning and buying business, across all segments since all of 17 years. It was appointed as the packaged goods company’s AoR back in 2005. The mandate includes the full range of duties – that’s offline media, online media, commerce, SEO and analytics.

Said Jai Lala, CEO of Zenith India: “We are delighted that Nestlé has once again chosen us as their media partner and it’s a clear endorsement of our strong ROI approach and ability to deliver marketing excellence and innovation. The retention is testament to the rock-solid working relationship we share with Nestlé and indeed we are proud of the industry-leading work we’ve produced for them over the course of many years. Zenith has deep and inherent understanding of Nestlé’s business needs and the strategic direction of its brands. Our teams were able to demonstrate unique insights, integrated approaches and data-driven decision -making. We look forward to harnessing the best of our capabilities, talent, technology and partnerships and helping Nestlé build even more powerful consumer connections.”