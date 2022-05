Nippon Paint launches new campaign

12 May,2022

By Our Staff

Nippon Paint India has launched ‘Rangon Ke Badshah’, a pan-India programme to uplift, reward and recognise the garage painter community and identify India’s top car painters.

Announcing the Initiative, Shae Toh Hock, Senior Vice President, Nipsea Group and Managing Director, Nippon Paint India said: “It would be fair to say that the painter community has played an integral part in our growth in India. They have appreciated our products and our bond with the painter community is sacred. So, it is my pleasure to launch ‘Rangon Ke Badshah’ which is the search for India’s top car painters.”