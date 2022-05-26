News 24 launches Podcast 24 – Awaaz Sabki

25 May,2022

By Our Staff

News 24, the umbrella brand of Bag Network, has launched its new digital platform: Podcast 24 – Awaaz Sabki. The podcast will cover news and stories on a variety of subjects including politics, Bollywood, crime, women, health, history, education and sports. It will also provide a platform to discuss and deliberate on a range of important and relevant social issues.

Said founder and CEO Anurradha Prasad: ” Podcast 24 – Awaaz Sabki will bridge the gap between news and our listeners by curating content that is current and relevant to our audience.”

Listeners can access the Podcast 24 through all major podcast apps such as Spotify, Amazon, Google etc. The channel can also be accessed through the News 24 website.