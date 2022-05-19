Montreux Festival 2022: India bags 4 Golds and 10 Finalists

18 May,2022

By Our Staff

At the 33rd Golden Award of Montreux Festival, Indian companies won four Golds in the categories of Digital/Interactive, Direct Marketing and Design.

BC WebWise bagged a Gold in the Digital category with the website for Vespa75 Bioscope. Blink Digital India was awarded Gold for ICICI Prudential Mutual “Quest2Invest”. In Direct Marketing, Cog Culture received a Gold for “Committed To Cure”‘ for Medharbour and Tree Design won Gold in the Design category for motion graphics on packaging for Tata Tea.

Cog Culture won three Finalists for The Class of One, Osho Flexibles and Medharbour. HT Labs won two Finalists for OTT Play. Tree Design won two Finalists for PVR and one Finalist for Tata Tea. Blink Digital won two Finalists for ICICI Prudential Mutual and Amazon.

Said Frank Bodin, President of Art Director Club, Switzerland: “Montreux is a place of world-class creativity,” “As a musician, you have to experience the Montreux Jazz Festival. As an advertiser, you have to have won a Golden Award of Montreux.”

The Golden Award of Montreux only Golds, there is no Silver or Bronze – so the Finalist Certificate is also said to carry a lot of value.

Results can be seen on www.goldenaward.com