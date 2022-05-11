MMA India releases Modern Marketing Reckoner

11 May,2022

By Our Staff

MMA along with GroupM has unveiled its Annual Report – Modern Marketing Reckoner 2022: Building Winning Marketing Organisations. It states that a 1% improvement in marketing capability fit for firms is associated with a 2.5% increase in sales growth recommending a structured methodology and framework that enable organisations to match capability fit to drive growth and performance.

The MMA India report showcases ways to improve capability fit and brings forth an ecosystem POV to share key insights and expertise on building winning marketing organisations. A must attend and a must download toolkit to build winning marketing organisations.

Commenting on the unveiling of the 2022 annual report, Moneka Khurana, Country Head and Board Member India, MMA India said: “The huge societal and behavioural changes in the last two years have forced marketers to learn how to put in place the technology, people, processes needed to better understand consumer needs and provide more authentic and immersive as well as relatable customer experiences. It has also accelerated the need for marketers to keep up to date with the emerging trends in marketing and find effective ways to leverage them. MMA is working towards shaping the future of modern marketing by enlightening, empowering, and enabling marketers with valuable insights and tools, and the Modern Marketing Reckoner – A tool kit to build winning marketing organizations is yet another key step in this direction”.

Added Prasanth Kumar, CEO, GroupM South Asia & MMA India Co-chair: “The last two years have seen tectonic shifts in consumer behaviour, technology, and data. At GroupM, we aim to be at the forefront of these changes and help our clients navigate them. The Modern Marketing Reckoner 2022 is an initiative in that direction. This year’s report offers very helpful insights from industry and GroupM experts on how to build winning marketing organisations. The report showcases the modern marketing capability map which is a combination of customer value and organisational value and is a comprehensive guide that focuses on discovering growth, engaging with consumers, and making future centric and scalable organisation changes. I am certain that this playbook is going to play a vital role for marketers in the journey of building winning marketing organisations.”

Key Highlights:

• More than 50 expert POVs from experts across multiple domains as well as from GroupM thought leaders

• 69% of consumers prefer using chat interfaces as they deliver real-time answers and personalisation. 82% of consumers claim that instant responses to their questions play a significant role in the buying process when contacting brands

• There will be more than 40 million Connected TVs (CTVs) in Indian households by 2025. SVOD offerings such as Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Amazon are hugely popular, together with YouTube, and Facebook accounts for 85% of the $1.4 bn in revenue made by online video in 2020

• India is witnessing a positive response with creators’ reach being 2X over brand reach, and creator conversion rate nearly 3X that of brands

• 312 million Indian consumers are expected to make a purchase online in 2022 (source: eMarketer, June 2021). This is a steep jump from 208 mn online buyers in 2019 (CAGR of ~15%). India e-com penetration is only 28.4% of the population and remains significantly behind most of the developed and developing markets

• India is also a significant contributor to ad fraud in the world. A report by Techarc says that India accounts for one in 10 digital ad frauds globally

• 4G dominated Indian subscriptions, accounting for 68% of all subscriptions. This is expected to change significantly by 2027, where 5G is estimated to reach 39% of subscriptions, but 4G will remain the dominant technology

• As per ICUBE 2020 report, the number of active internet users is projected to reach 900 million+ in 2025

• Smartphone users reached 503 million in 2021. Smartphone telecom subscriptions are expected to reach 810 million in 2021 from 760 million in 2020.

• 71% of Indian organizations use a blend of first-party (1P) and third-party (3P) data for marketing

• 74% of consumers believe that buying sustainable products shows others who I am and what they believe in

• 77% are prepared to invest time and money to support companies that do good.