Media & Publisher Abby Winners

06 May,2022

By Our Staff

Day One of Goafest ended with a total of 15 Publisher Abbys and 87 Media Abbys being presented. For Publisher Åbby, 5 Gold, 3 Silver and 7 Bronze were awarded and 4 entries were given a Certificate of Merit.. For Media ABBYs, 21 Gold, 28 Silver, and 37 Bronze were awarded.

Lodestar UM won the Grand Prix for Mumbai Police for its campaign, ‘The Punishing Signal’

Link to Media Abby List of Winners

Link to Publisher Abby List of Winners