Madison Media Ultra bags Jyothy Labs mandate

27 May,2022

By Our Staff

Madison Media Ultra, a unit of Madison World, has just won the Media AOR for Jyothy Labs. The agency will be responsible for traditional media and digital media mandate for the client including TV, Print, and Digital.

Said Jyothy MR, Managing Director, Jyothy Labs: “Madison is a respected name in the industry with its proven expertise in traditional and contemporary media platforms. We believe our brands will be ably assisted with Madison’s well rounded integrated media solutions in meeting our marketing objectives.”

Added Jolene Fernandes Solanki, COO, Madison Media Ultra: “Extremely delighted to partner with one of the pioneering brands in our country. We are pleased to have Jyothy Labs on board and partner with them in their growth journey. We believe that our framework at Madison – ‘keeping consumers and technology at the center’ – will complement Jyothy Labs’ growth journey.”