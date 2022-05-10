Katrina Kaif to be brand ambassador of Medimix

10 May,2022

By Our Staff

Medimix, the Ayurvedic personal care brand, has announced its newest campaign “Skinfit Raho, Manmarziyaan Karo” with Katrina Kaif. The campaign has been conceptualised and executed by Mullen Lintas.

Said Pradeep Cholayil, Chairman and Managing Director, Cholayil Private Limited: “Medimix is one of the most popular brands in India. With its Ayurvedic credentials Medimix has stood tall with the testing times and proven to be a quality product for decades. Katrina Kaif has a similar stature, and she is a self-made Bollywood celebrity. With this campaign we aim to establish the synergy between the two and appeal to a younger lot of audience to truly live your life without the skin worries as Medimix is always there.”

Commenting on the campaign, Garima Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer – Mullen Lintas, ML Corporate added: “Medimix with its legacy of Ayurveda has stood for skin that’s skinfit, with this new campaign we wanted to launch the newest positioning “SkinFit raho, Manmarziyaan karo”, liberating today’s woman of any fear of skin damage and follow her heart to pursue whatever it is she wishes for. Whether societal or self-imposed, there should never be any constraint on what she thinks she can achieve. With natural cues that are the brand codes, we reimagined the brand world with a visual scale and this fresh new attitude with the fresh new brand ambassador and a high energy hummable track.”