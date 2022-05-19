Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani to endorse Finolex Cables

By Our Staff

Finolex Cables Limited, the manufacturer of electrical and telecommunication cables, has introduced Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani as its brand ambassadors while announcing a brand refresh with the launch of a new 360-degree campaign – ‘No Stress. Finolex’. The new campaign will showcase the diverse product range of ceiling fans, LED lights along with electric cables and wires in three TVCs featuring the two actors.

Talking on the brand refresh, Deepak Chhabria, Executive Chairman, Finolex Cables said: “Driven by a set of timeless values and a contemporary vision, Finolex Cables has always provided quality products to its customers, which we will continue to do with our refreshed brand mantra of ‘Xceeds Xpectations’. Our growth in the FMEG segment is a testimony of our unparalleled understanding of the discerning needs of the customer. With a diverse product portfolio range and a robust distribution network, we aim to carry forward our cables and wires legacy and become the number one destination for all FMEG products in the country.”