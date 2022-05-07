Kartik Aaryan in Manyavar ad

06 May,2022

By Our Staff

Celebration wear brand Manyavar has launched a new ad film under the ‘Naye Rishte Naye Vaade’ campaign featuring actor Kartik Aaryan. The

Said Vedant Modi, CMO, Vedant Fashions Limited: “At Manyavar, we have always believed in progressive communication. Through this new film, our aim is to send across the message of embracing new relationships. With Kartik Aaryan, we are confident that he will have an impeccable connect with our audiences.”

Added Shreyansh Baid, Director at Shreyansh Innovations: “This ad embodies the fresh new spirit of relationships in today’s times, which are based on an equal footing and unconditional support. Portrayed through 4 different situations that one encounters in a wedding ceremony, here is the Manyavar groom taking care of his life partner in beautifully surprising ways and standing by her through thick and thin. Naye Rishte Naye Vaade- as the ad slogan sums up, is what our Manyavar groom is all about.”