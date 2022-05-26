Jigsaw partners with Prega News for brand extension

By Our Staff

Jigsaw Brand Consultants has been mandated to create extension brands for the Prega News Portfolio by Mankind Pharma. This will include the strategic direction for the brand architecture, identity and packaging for the new brands.

Said Rutu Mody Kamdar, Founder, Jigsaw Brand Consultants: “We are very happy to partner with Prega News for these new and exciting innovations in this category. We are bringing in our deep consumer insight skills that are being translated to identity and packaging design for this portfolio.”

Added Joy Chatterjee, General Manager, Sales & Marketing, Mankind Pharma: “The team at Jigsaw Brand Consultants brings with them an ocean of experience in this space. They understand the consumer as well as the science of design and communication: especially one that is as intimate as ours. I am delighted to have found partners in them and look forward to the value they bring to the Prega News table.”