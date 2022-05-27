Infinite Arcade and YGG Sea join forces

27 May,2022

By Our Staff

Infinite Arcade, the blockchain platform built to launch the mobile games industry into the metaverse, and YGG SEA, the Southeast Asia subDAO of the web3 gaming community, Yield Guild Games, have announced a strategic partnership that aims to introduce half a million people in Southeast Asia to web3 gaming over the next year.

Said Şekip Can Gökalp, Founding Contributor, Infinite Arcade: “Everyone at Infinite Arcade is delighted to be working with YGG SEA. We’re really excited to partner and bring web3 to the masses through fun and easy mobile games. It’s amazing to find someone that is as bullish as we are in this space and we look forward to pioneering with them.”

Added Dan Wang, Chief Gaming Officer, YGG SEA: “We believe this partnership will help us drive impressive growth and hit some key goals in our investment strategy. Infinite Arcade is launching more and more mobile games on their blockchain platform and we believe that scale and variety will lead to sustainable growth and engagement among our gaming community.”

The partnership, notes a communique, will begin with 4,000 members of the YGG SEA community playing games in the Infinite Arcade. There are currently more than 20 games available, with hundreds more in the pipeline.