India TV gets Republic’s Priya Mukherjee as Group Prez – Network Development

07 May,2022

By Our Staff

The move has been doing the rounds of broadcast circles for a while, but it’s now official. On Saturday evening, India TV announced the appointment of Priya Mukherjee as Group President- Network Development. Mukherjee will drive domestic and global distribution for Linear TV and OTT.

Mukherjee comes with over two decades of experience in broadcast distribution and marketing. She started her career with print at the the Indian Express and later moved to Discovery, Sony Entertainment Television, Network 18, Den Networks, Bloomberg Quint, Republic Media Network and GTPL. Mukherjee will report to Group CEO Vinay Maheshwari.

Said Ritu Dhawan, Managing Director, India TV: “Priya brings to her position a series of stellar achievements and rich industry experience, which will further help us move strongly towards achieving our mission and creating new industry benchmarks.”

Commenting on the appointment, Maheshwari added: “We are glad to have Priya on board. I am sure her rich experience of managing distribution will help India TV scale new heights”

At Republic, Mukherjee was COO – Distribution, International Revenue and OTT and is said to have been key to the successful reach (and hence ratings) of its English and Hindi channels.