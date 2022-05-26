HiveMinds bags digital marketing mandate for Rupeek

25 May,2022

By Our Staff

HiveMinds, a Bengaluru-based online marketing strategy and services firm, and a unit of Madison World, a digital agency, has won the digital marketing mandate for Rupeek, gold finance company, following a multi-agency pitch.

Said a spokesperson of Rupeek: “Rupeek is the first brand that has digitized the entire process of obtaining secured credit against gold holdings, allowing users to get instant credit from the comfort of their homes. As we continue to grow and unlock gold backed credit for a billion Indians, digital marketing will play an important role in driving this momentum further via tech-led gold monetization (GoMon) in over 120 cities across the country. We are happy to partner with HiveMinds in this digital led growth.”

Added Deepti Bhadauria, Chief Strategy Officer, HiveMinds: “Gold asset loan is a $2 Trillion opportunity in India. There is a massive consumer segment looking for access to cheap capital and monetization of gold assets that can be unlocked using digital marketing effectively. I am happy that we will be partnering Rupeek, in scaling and building India’s largest digital asset-backed fin-tech platform.”