Hindware new TVC with IPL squad

06 May,2022

By Our Staff

Bathware brand Hindware has announced the launch of its new campaign ‘Swag Se Refresh’. The campaign features cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal and Liam Livingstone, all part of the Punjab Kings squad 2022.

Said Sudhanshu Pokhriyal, Chief Executive Officer, Bath and Tiles Business, Brilloca: “Cricket transcends all boundaries and brings India together. Over the years, IPL has emerged as a celebration of the sport and one of the biggest cultural moments for cricket fans in the country. To further our marketing strategies, we are excited to launch the new campaign, ‘#SwagSeRefresh’ along with Punjab Kings to build an engaging connect with our audience during the IPL season 2022.”