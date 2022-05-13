Harbhajan & Shikhar bat for Symphony coolers

13 May,2022

By Our Staff

Air cooler major Symphony has roped in cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan for an AI-led nationwide initiative. The brand has partnered with Rephrase AI to create hyper-personalised video films for over 2,300 retailers across India.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Anuj Arora, Global Chief Marketing Officer, Symphony Limited said: “We are ecstatic to have partnered with reputed cricketers, Harbhajan Singh, and Shikhar Dhawan. They came on board to create AI driven customised videos for our dealership partners who are an integral part of our company. The objective is to create brand love and deepen the bonding with our trade partners. We are consistently brainstorming and innovating to come up with intriguing campaigns. With this initiative, we hope to strengthen our relationships and reach new heights together.”

Added Nisheeth Lahoti, the co-founder at Rephrase.AI: “Generating AI videos with two big stars and a compelling narrative was a fresh challenge for us – however, seeing the commitment of the brand to build something for the distributor network was compelling. Rephrase.ai created a digital avatar that cloned the face and voice of the cricketer and use AI to generate a unique video for more than 2000 stakeholders.”