Hamdard rolls out campaign for Cinkara

02 May,2022

By Our Staff

Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division), has rolled out a special Ramzan special campaign for its family tonic brand, Cinkara.

Said Abdul Majeed, Chairman, Hamdard Laboratories (Medicine Division): “At Hamdard, it’s our constant endeavor to provide products that are targeted at holistic wellness and keep us energetic to fight life challenges. Cinkara campaign is the testimony of providing holistic healthcare to all age groups.”