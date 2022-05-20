Goibibo rolls out new campaign

20 May,2022

By Our Staff

Goibibo, the online travel booking brand, has unveiled a new campaign Full Vasool League. the campaign will help viewers ‘monetize moments of not-watching ads’ with travel deals and offers. To kick start the campaign, the company has partnered with some of the leading cricket platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Suresh, Group CMO of Goibibo, said: “Commercials are lifeline for a marketer including myself. Having said that, we wanted to take a contrarian view with a quirky activation and engage with the youth. We are confident that our audience will love to play while they sit idle during commercial breaks.”