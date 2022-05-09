Goafest 2022 ends with some partying, a new Creative Agency winner & some stars in the house

09 May,2022

By Our Staff

Saturday, May 7 saw curtains drawn on the 15th edition of Goafest. The three-day fest saw several marketing and glamour stars, master classes and parties and of course awards on each of the evening. Around 1500 delegates are reported to have been in attendance.

Day 3 began with Mithali Raj – Indian women’s cricket captain in conversation with Sharlene Lobo, Anchor, Mirror Now. This was followed by a digital conclave an introductory address by Gowthaman ‘Gman’ Ragothaman, CEO, Aqilliz & Co-Founder, Web3 Marketing Association. And then there was Sandeep Bhushan, Director and Head of India GMS for Meta.

Later, there was a fireside chat on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion with Rathi Gangappa, CEO, Starcom India, Dheeraj Sinha, CEO & Chief Strategy Officer, South Asia, Leo Burnett, Rohit Ohri, Chairman & CEO FCB Ulka and Suhela Khan, Country Program Manager, We Empower Asia, UN Women on the panel. Post the lunch break, actor and comedian, Aiyyo Shraddha regaled the house with her stand-up act.

Later then was a session on influencers with Ranveer Allahbadia, Niharika NM, Raj Shamani, and Madan Gowri moderated by Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO of Monk Entertainment.

There was also Rujuta Diwekar, Nutrition Expert and Author in conversation with Anupriya Acharya, CEO-Publicis Groupe, South Asia.

The highlight A&M session of the day was by Kash Sree – Executive Creative Director / Writer who was later engaged in a Q&A by Rana Barua.

The last session for the day had actor Madhuri Dixit in conversation with actor Tisca Chopra.

The mastercasses through the day were conducted by Keigan Pinto, Chief Creative Officer, FCB Ulka, Amaresh Godbole, CEO, Digital Technology Business, Publicis Groupe India, Ram Cobain Creative Shop, Meta, Prakash Jha, Indian film Producer, Actor, Director, and Screenwriter in conversation with Mayank Shekhar, journalist and film critic. The last of the masterclasses on YouTube Shorts by Google.

At the Creative Abby, a total of 32 Video Craft ABBYs, 2 Radio Craft ABBYs, 29 Branded Content ABBYs, 13 Brand Activation & Promotion ABBYs, 4 Diversity ABBYs, 17 OOH ABBYs including 1 Grand Prix, 19 Still Print and Still Craft ABBYs, 4 Still Digital ABBYs, 20 Audio Visual TV/Cinema ABBYs, 41 Audio Visual Digital ABBYs, 1 Young ABBY, 2 Red ABBYs, 11 Integrated ABBYs and 3 Green awards ABBYs were handed out to deserving winners.

Speaking about Goafest 2022, Anupriya Acharya, President – Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) said, “Goafest 2022 had an electrifying start by celebrating the superpower within. It has grown to become the magnum opus event for the industry. With meaningful sessions and evenings filled with entertainment and fun, the last 3 days of the festival and the ABBYs, truly celebrated excellence and creativity, making Goafest a unique and enthralling experience. I would like to thank everyone who has contributed towards making Goafest 2022 a huge success with their encouragement and moral support. I’d also like to congratulate all the participants and winners in making the ABBYs’ an eventful evening at all three days.”

On awarding the ABBYs at Goafest 2022, Partha Sinha, President – The Advertising Club said, “Goafest has once again proven itself to be an extravaganza that brings together the entire media and creative fraternity. Reinvigorating Goafest after a break of two years was a challenge that we successfully sailed through. After months of dedication and relentless work by the AAAI and The Advertising Club teams, bringing international jury and the enthusiasm witnessed from all has resulted into yet another marvellous festival this year. Our collaboration with The One Show this year proved to be a game changing proposition, making the ABBYs’ even more aspirational. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners and also thank the jury for their meticulous and fair evaluation that makes Abby Awards more globally recognised.”

Added Jaideep Gandhi, Chairman, Goafest 2022 Organising Committee: “After two difficult years, Goafest 2022 came together to celebrate the true essence of happiness and cheer amongst the industry. Over the last three days, not only did we witness some of the best speakers deliver insightful and encouraging talks, we also witnessed stories of empowerment and futuristic innovation. We also saw some of the brilliant creative minds engage and interact with each other, reiterating the true spirit of the festival. I’d like to congratulate each and every one for their incredible win.”

Said Rana Barua, Chairman, Abby Awards Governing Council 2022 & Vice President of The Ad Club: “As we come to the conclusion of Day 3 and of Goafest 2022, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the speakers and delegates for taking out time in to make the conference and the awards a great success. This year, we have witnessed an overwhelming response in terms of participation but what is heartening to note is that agencies are making their presence felt, showcasing some brilliant work.”