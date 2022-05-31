Fox Star Studios renamed Star Studios

30 May,2022

By Our Staff

Fox Star Studios, the movie studio known for titles such as MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, Sanju, Neerja, Chhichhore and many more, has announced it has rebranded to Star Studios, introducing a new visual identity. With this brand refresh, Star Studios will present universal story themes with iconic characters and new-age cinematic spectacles backed by cutting-edge technology, for theatrical releases as well as direct-to-digital

Said Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star: “With Star Studios, we aim to harbour the best creative minds and bring unique stories to audiences with an expanding entertainment palate. We are creating a diverse range of stories across genres from grand visual spectacles to family dramas and everything in between. We are delighted to create a collaborative studio environment at Star Studios, that helps create cinematic experiences across theatrical and direct-to-digital films. We have already announced a few of these films, and in weeks and months we will be announcing many more films.”