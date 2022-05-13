Flipkart unveils campaign promoting self-care solutions

13 May,2022

By Our Staff

Flipkart has launched a new brand campaign – #SelfcarewithFlipkart that stresses on the importance of self-care. It is a three-month long campaign that strives to provide self-care solutions through collaboration with influencers from varied fields.

Notes a communique: “To drive the #SelfcarewithFlipkart campaign, Flipkart has collaborated with influencers like – Mrunal Panchal (Beauty & Makeup), Anirudh Sharma (Fitness), Meghna Kaur (Grooming & Personal Care), Yashmin Karachiwala (Food & Nutrition), Durjoy Dutta (Reading & Spirituality) who share their expertise and learnings on the best self-care practices through interactive conversations on social media.”