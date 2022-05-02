Flipkart partners with Criteo to bring Product Performance Ads

02 May,2022

By Our Staff

Flipkart and Criteo have announced a partnership to launch Product Performance Ads (PPA) with Full Funnel measurement capabilities. This will strengthen Flipkart’s off-platform offerings and create opportunities for advertisers across segments to reach and engage high intent customers.

Speaking about the launch of Flipkart’s PPA platform and the partnership with Criteo, Sankalp Mehrotra, Vice President – Monetisation, Flipkart, said: “Commerce advertising is growing faster than the overall digital market, and we believe that it will be a large part of the overall digital pie in a short time. Flipkart Ads is focused on providing technology-led advertising solutions to ensure the most relevant experience and outcomes for advertisers and customers alike. In addition to our current suite of advertising options, the launch of PPA in partnership with Criteo will help address the needs of incumbent and insurgent brands across verticals to solve their full-funnel marketing objectives on the open internet.”

Added Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, SEA & India, Criteo: “We are happy to announce the partnership with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce platform, to further accelerate and utilize Criteo’s commerce media capability. By combining Criteo’s superior audience-first technology and Flipkart’s reach, we will be able to offer a remarkable capability to marketers and brands to achieve meaningful marketing outcomes on the open internet.”