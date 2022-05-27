Disha Patani is brand ambassador for Bata shoes

27 May,2022

By Our Staff

Footwear major Bata India has announced the launch of a 360-degree campaign titled ‘It’s Got To Be Bata’, starring new brand ambassador Disha Patani. It is conceptualised by Contract Advertising.

Commenting on the new TVC, Gunjan Shah, M.D. and CEO, Bata India Limited said: “Casualisation has become a big trend over the last couple of years. Consumers now seek styles that are versatile enough to take them through multiple occasions in a day. Multifunctional footwear, therefore, has become more relevant for women today and Bata is introducing footwear that merges active and leisurewear attributes. The 24×7 Casual Collection is curated keeping in mind the various roles that women play throughout the day for which they need versatile casual shoes to effortlessly move from one occasion to another. It features Bata, Bata Red Label, Bata Comfit and Naturalizer brands, with artisanal styled heels, wedges & trendy sneakers with hues of colors that can be matched with any occasion, anytime, anywhere. The new campaign features our new brand ambassador Disha Patani, and we hope to attract younger audiences who seek outdoors-inspired benefits, while still wanting a fashion-driven aesthetic that works well for the city life”

Added Sagar Mahabaleshwarkar, Chief Creative Officer – Contract India: “Over the last few years, we have seen Bata transition to a fashion-forward brand with product lines that are in sync with the latest of trends – be it casuals or sneakers or formals. With this campaign, we had an interesting opportunity of taking the brand journey forward. From the journey that started with Surprisingly Bata campaign in 2018, it was time to take a more confident and bolder stance. Association with Disha has helped bringing about this transition, she personifies the attributes that we want Bata to represent today – stylish, glam, young, more confident and bold. The campaign is beautifully supported by lyrics crafted by Amitabh Bhattacharya, one of India’s ace lyricist.”