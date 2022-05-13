Digital Refresh Network wins Sunstone Eduversity mandate

13 May,2022

By Our Staff

Digital Refresh Networks has won the digital mandate for Sunstone Eduversity. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be looked after by the agency’s Mumbai team.

Commenting on the association, Alekhya Chakravarty, Head of Marketing, Sunstone said: “Our association with the team at Digital Refresh Networks is sure to help us organise and scale our digital content ecosystem. In today’s world, having a holistic digital presence is highly crucial in order to not only boost the brand’s footprint across digital, but also drive business growth for each category. We look forward to DRN’s ability to think content in every possible form across channels that delivers brand building as well as on business growth”

Added Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder & CEO, Digital Refresh Networks: “It is an honour to be associated with a brand like Sunstone. With our expertise in understanding content across channels/ formats and regions, would be great value to deliver on building Sunstone as a strong engage in brand enhance the visibility of the institution.”