Dhan Dhana Dhan v/s Tak Dhina Din

02 May,2022

By Vikas Mehta

As my regular readers will recall, last week I had written about the ads seen on the Hotstar app. I am really grateful to one of my readers, Aniruddh Naik, who pointed out that Hotstar now has four different feeds, based on age, population demographics etc which would mean that different viewers would see different ads. So, that sorted out the confusion with my students at the campus where I was based, since not only our ages differed but I had logged in through my base city which was different from where the campus was located and thus we were seeing different ads at the same time.

Now that I am back to watching the general feed on TV, the first thing I saw was that the Reliance group was back and that too with a bang. Not only were the Jio, dhan dhana dhan ads back, but Jiomart had a new series of ads based on tak dhina din. So, what’s the Reliance obsession with musical tunes as lyrics? And the frenzied dances? And Jio with three players per franchise doing the matka and the jhatkas? They have no doubt got a good placement strategy of getting the Jio logo on lead arm of most teams, but the ads are without much substance or content and eminently forgettable. Some semblance of connect has been tried this time with a line which talks about har dil ka connection, but the connection is not about a line. It has to do with the narrative or storytelling. That sadly, is still missing. The Jiomart ad has tried some connect with the use of various phrases which end with tak, but that’s the cue to break off into song and dance, mindlessly. It almost looks like a contest of absurdity between Tak Dhina Din vs Dhan dhana dhan.

I was also intrigued by the ads of UPI players or should I call them FinTech companies), Paytm, Amazon Pay and PhonePe. Paytm has used humour to convey a very basic premise of paying directly into someone’s bank account. It’s a category premise and is interesting. But isn’t it a few years late? I mean, if more than five billion transactions were recorded in India through UPI in March this year, is there a need to sell the generic benefit of UPI now? From that perspective, if you see the Amazon Pay ads which highlight how the app can be used to make various payments like rent, bills etc, these are adding value to the brand and showcasing its versatility. PhonePe too is doing the same using Aamir Khan and Alia to highlight two wheeler insurance through the PhonePe ads. Paytm is a more complete fintech player with varied offerings and yet it’s the other two brands which come across as more versatile. Or am I missing a trick here?

The new Meesho ads caught my eye too. Just when I was wondering why is Meesho called a social commerce platform and not e-commerce, specially, given the earlier ads during IPL where it promoted basic e-commerce features like photo search and payment on delivery, it is now using the IPL team Gujarat Titans to endorse the brand. From just being a reseller platform, where people signed up and circulated their product catalogues or product information through Whatsapp groups or Instagram, while Meesho facilitated payment and delivery for a commission, the platform is now using its base of two and three tier cities consumers to compete against the e-commerce biggies. And it is using IPL to signal its transformation. It seems four teams, GT, MI, RCB and RR are the online shopping partners for Meesho.

The temperatures are rising not only in the country but in the IPL too. What with the two new teams, GT and LSG comfortably placed to qualify for the playoffs and the two most valuable and fancied teams, CSK and MI licking their wounds at the bottom of the table; we are also seeing a surfeit of fan and AC advertising. From Godrej to Panasonic to Voltas to Blue Star to Lloyds to Kelvinator to Onida. From Crompton to Havell. But please do not ask me to differentiate amongst them. From Virat Kohli to Ayushman Khurana. From invertor technology to double inverter technology. From pollution-breaking ions to eco-friendly. From low bills to cooling in high temperatures. All bases have been covered. But no brand has been able to differentiate or even stand out. I guess for me Havell fans will do. I need protection from local warming. And for the CSK & MI fans? I can only wish. Hawa Badlegi….zaroor badlegi.