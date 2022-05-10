Dentsu APAC promotes nextgen leaders

10 May,2022

By Our Staff

Dentsu Asia Pacific has announced the promotions of Sharan Jaswal to General Counsel APAC, Luke Speers to Chief People Officer APAC, both effective April 1 and Paul Koppelman to Chief Financial Officer, APAC effective May 1.

Said Wendy Clark, Global CEO, Dentsu international: “Asia Pacific is critical to the future growth of dentsu and our clients. I am delighted to see the promotions of three executives in the region, bolstering the existing team with exceptional people who have grown through our organisation.”