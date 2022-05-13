Deepika Padukone to be the face for femtech brand Nua

13 May,2022

By Our Staff

Nua, femtech startup, has launched a campaign with Deepika Padukone as the face of their new menstrual wellness range. The campaign #GoWithYourFlow has been designed by Wondrlab.

Speaking on the new step taken by Nua, Amit, Chief Creative Officer, of Wondrlab, said: “When we sat with the strategy and creative teams, we realised the reality of periods is far different from its advertising. We decided to create a brand story based in reality – having real conversations and solving real period problems. Deepika was of course the perfect ambassador. She is known for her open conversations on topics that others are not comfortable speaking on – like periods. So, we had her take on cliches propagated by the category and then help solve real problems through the product in her own witty, charming way, that stands out from anything done in the category. With Wondrlab’s unique approach, we’ve created content for both top of the funnel and the bottom of the funnel through performance videos.”

Added Ravi Ramachandran, Co-Founder & CEO, Nua: “With an aim to break the stereotype in advertising around menstrual health and to normalize the conversation about menstrual hygiene, we onboarded Wondrlab to come up with this powerful, new campaign. We found Deepika Padukone to be the perfect fit for our brand given the fact that her vision for the women of our country is in alignment with our brand’s objective. We want to spark meaningful discussions through this campaign and provide effective solutions to women in order to promote menstrual wellness. #GoWithYourFlow is a step in that direction and we will continue to build on this to foster an environment for better and healthier living for women in the years to come.”