Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | You’ve made the switch from legacy media to meta. Before you say because it’s the future, how about a field like agriculture? For a country like India, it’s the past, present and future?

31 May,2022

We’ve been reading a fair bit on agriculture in the recent past, and thought we would provoke our Wizard with Words with this question. But no such luck. As always he had a ready response. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 31 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. You’ve made the switch from legacy media to meta. Before you say because it’s the future, how about a field like agriculture? For a country like India, it’s the past, present and future? And also an area where your creative strategising will work?

A. It’s not about me. It’s about something new thing happening in the world which could usher in a transformative period. There’s a shift from centralised to decentralised models in every area of life, whether it’s about individual or society. So, whether it’s media or agriculture, technology can create new networks, slowly and surely. In one thing today and in many things tomorrow. Especially when one knows how a problem has to be strategically resolved keeping in mind consumers’ challenges and how technology can resolve it in the safest and effective way.