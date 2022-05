Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | When a TV channel quotes its viewership number, should one first look at the fineprint (disclaimer) or the headline?

12 May,2022

No specific reason for asking this question, but over a period of time, our eyes always go to the fine print, after reading the claim of course. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question in the May 12 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. When a TV channel quotes its viewership number, should one first look at the fineprint (disclaimer) or the headline?

A. It’s not an either-or situation. Since data slicing is a function of various parameters of market planning, footprints are critical for confirming brand claims. So, both headlines and footprints complement each other as decision support system.