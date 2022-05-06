Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | We’ve seen in the past that stars in Entertainment TV haven’t had much success with their entrepreneurial ventures elsewhere. Any words of advice to new entrants so that we don’t see an Action Replay?

05 May,2022

Remember you’ll only find such questions being asked on MxMIndia. And on Das ka Dum. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 5 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. We’ve seen in the past that stars in Entertainment TV haven’t had much success with their entrepreneurial ventures elsewhere. Any words of advice to new entrants so that we don’t see an Action Replay?

A. I must admit that your hypothesis suffers from clustering bias or availability heuristics. You arrived at a conclusion on the basis of past episodic instances and exported it to future role players. Life is not mathematics or algorithm only. One can’t draw a priori deductions when it comes to human potential.