Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Since you watch IPLs so closely, which of the ads in the 2022 edition have you found most striking? And effective?

25 May,2022

It’s always good been our attempt to pin down our Wizard with Words for a direct answer. Though it can be very difficult, since he’s always so geo-politically and socialy correct. But we are at it nevertheless, and for a change he responded with names. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 25 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

A. I can share my personal favorites as it drew my attention. I can’t comment on their effectiveness though. Here are the ads which Iiked:: Yeh ab normal hai: IPL promo advertisement, Cadbury’s thanking ground staff, Cred ads, Dream 11 series of ads and the Jaguar light launch ad. The treatment in all these advertisements are striking for sure.