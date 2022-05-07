Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Since cricket is all about paying huge monies for rights, do you see a variant coming in soon where monies will go down if an x team doesn’t get to the finale. For instance, if there’s no MI-CSK semi/finale…?

06 May,2022

It may seem like an outlandish suggestion as you read this, but you never know how and where the sponsorship dynamics change. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 6 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Since cricket is all about paying huge monies for rights, do you see a variant coming in soon where monies will go down if an x team doesn’t get to the finale. For instance, if there’s no MI-CSK semi/finale…?

A. No chance. The success of a team and stickiness of the category (cricket in this case) are the only dominant parameters for the rights for IPL. The correct price for rights is however a matter of market forces. Since we can’t do any sensitivity analysis for the correct price, the same can emerge through the optimism quotient/ market potential estimation of the bidder.