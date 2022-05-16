Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Quit the job. Quit the person. Quit the environment… something magical happens when you affirm you will not put your soul in a jeopardising space: Kaya Nova. Your comments

16 May,2022

Q. We were looking up some Buddha Purnima quotes and found this one via @TinyBuddha: “Quit the job. Quit the person. Quit the environment. Whatever is harming you, leave it. Something magical happens when you affirm you will not put your soul in a jeopardising space. The doors begin to open when you value your peace. I promise.” ~Kaya Nova. Your comments.

A. Unusual question compared to the usual M&A queries. But I loved it as I am a follower of Buddhism. Kaya Nova’s wisdom is articulated in a context and for those who feel that their soul is caught in the vortex of a ravine. The Novian prescription soothes tormented souls. But for evolved souls, which are on the path of Nirvana by following Buddhism, can get their beliefs reinforced by Kaya Nova’s wisdom.