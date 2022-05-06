Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | It was Press Freedom Day yesterday. In the Indian context, would you say we’ve cracked a joke. How many media entities would you say are truly free of influences/pressures?

04 May,2022

Well, what’s the point of asking questions like these to our Wizard with Words, you may say. Perhaps, but we ask nevertheless. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 4 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q. It was World Press Freedom Day yesterday (May 3). In the Indian context, would you say we’ve cracked a joke. In percentage terms, how many media entities would you say are truly free of influences/pressures of advertisers, politicians and big business?

A. Every perspective, media specific or individual, is considered to be FREE if you view the same from the prism of the beholder. It all depends on what narrative one believes in. Social media has given a new angle to that freedom where N=1, when N is OPINION. The litmus test for this is a simple question: does my opinion contribute to the welfare of country/ society/ humanity. The real freedom is when there is no judgment apart from humanity.