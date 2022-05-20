Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Is Meta going to be the Maata for all of us in A&M? Since you’ve embraced the ‘verse, any advice to lesser evolved folks on the concept and applicability?

Meta, maata… a forced play on words indeed. But, it’s a Friday, and we’re allowed to loosen up sometimes. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 20 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Is Meta going to be the Maata (as in mother) for all of us in A&M? Since you’ve embraced the ‘verse, any advice to lesser evolved folks on how they can get to speed on the concept and applicability? Can a marketer afford to say No to Meta?

A. You have been at your best by using a ‘pun’ to drive home a directionally probable future trend. I am also trying to learn the new protocols of the future ie Web3. It is quite possible that Meta (mata)verse would be a harbinger of change in the way marketers market their offerings. In the same way, even consumers would like to experience the way they buy their preferred brands.

These are early stages of the evolution of Metaverse. I am sure more possibilities would emerge as technology improves and as consumer culture changes. Now, the jury may be out whether this trend would deliver poetic justice (verse) to legacy mindsets/ organisations or not. That would be an interesting space to watch out for.