Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In the stockmarkets, there is a concept of a ‘stop loss’. At what stage of one’s career or in a job, should one exercise that so that a decay can be arrested?

17 May,2022

These are leading questions, one may say. But we genuinely have asked ourselves something like it in the instance. For instance, is there any point living in a big city, when one can enjoy a better lifestyle in a smaller town. Or till what time should one continue the way we are in our business/job. So we posed the question to Dr Bhaskar Das for the May 17 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

A. I need to clarify what I understand by the ‘stop loss’ concept. One meaning is what we know in stockmarket language. The other is its metaphorical interpretation.

A stop loss order is essentially an order placed with a broker to buy or sell a specific stock, once the stock reaches a certain price point. The strategic intent is to limit an investor’s loss on a secured position.

In case of careers that kind of exercise is difficult to apply as each point of a career has unique highs and lows. One can’t extrapolate by studying past behaviour of an organisation, people and environmental alterations. In case of stocks, a regression equation can be applied to a large size of data to decode a pattern (AI) and can use predictive analytics (ML). With a provision for margin of error, one can still minimise loss.

In case of careers, the only route to apply the ‘stop loss’ concept is not to be complacent and suffer from a positive paranoia about one’s dispensability. And in the process keep one’s powder dry to be ready for any contingencies. Sustained upskilling can make an individual anti-fragile and the ‘stop loss’ remote can be in the hand of the individual.