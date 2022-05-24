Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | In the Cred ad, Ravi Shastri says the one thing he hates about modern cricket is talking to journalists. Jest, in line with the Cred ads? Or a below-the-belt jibe at the news frat?

24 May,2022

Okay, perhaps we were over-reacting but there were a few souls who did feel that the jibe was unnecessary. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das the question for the May 24 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. In the Cred ad, Ravi Shastri says the one thing he hates about modern cricket is talking to journalists. Jest, in line with the Cred ads? Or a below-the-belt jibe at the news frat who’ve always backed the sport?

A. I have always noticed that Cred advertisements are a tad quirky. It brings a smile to one’s face and most importantly one remembers the ad. That’s the creative liberty the client might have taken to make the ad noticed/ memorable and deliver results. The very fact you have asked the question shows that the ad has got your attention. Coming to the below-the-belt jibe, I can empathise with your feelings. But treat it as a humorous creative rendition and nothing more than that. The quirky-ness fits well with the protagonist of the advt. I am aware that globally tolerance to humour has been dwindling for some time. But as evolved individuals, we should be intellectually magnanimous to treat it as an advertisement only and not consider it as a derogatory comment on any profession.