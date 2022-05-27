Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | If a top ranker in class suddenly slips to #3 or 4 or 5, what’s the advice you would offer him or her?

If our question makes you smile and think we are asking this in reference to an A&M rankings development, perish the thought. Since it’s school results time, we thought it would be good to get some wisdom from our Wizard with Words. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das’s response to the question in the May 27 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

A. Isn’t the question too elementary. The model of studying and learning are not working. So, one needs to study smart and not mindlessly hard as it worked in previous classes. I recall a story (can’t confirm the veracity): I understand Einstein was absentminded. So when he prepared a question paper for the exam, students were amused to find that the question paper was the same as last year. When students enquired about the perceived mistake in the paper, Einstein admitted that while the questions were same, the answers would be different that year. The moral of the story is: the past has no future. So, study/ preparation process has to be recalibrated every time as per pedagogical requirements to ensure sustained success.