Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Having attended Goafest last week, do you think a Madhuri Dixit session was better than say lessons from a marketing guru of the corporate world?

10 May,2022

Ah, well, that was the question many were asking at Goafest last week, but after reading what our Wizard with Word has written, one may think twice about the sentiment. Here’s Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 10 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website's top navigation bar.

Q. We asked you the Glamfest question last week, but having attended the sessions, do you think a Madhuri Dixit session was better than say lessons from a marketing guru of the corporate world?

A. Human proclivity for linearity of perspectives in a world that is non-linear is a comfort-seeking phenomenon. So in an A&M event, it is axiomatic that only a marketing guru is eligible for delivering a lecture and not a film celebrity. Can’t it be ‘both’? A celebrity was not made in a day. He/she/they have honed their craft and earned their audience’s acceptance through outstanding performance. If we consider a celebrity as a brand, then advocacy and allegiance/ loyalty are a sign of excellence. So, when one listens to the celebrity, one not only learns but also gets inspired by the brand’s journey. Incidentally, there were sessions on metaverse and workshops on craft-based topics (mentioned the same in case you had missed it).