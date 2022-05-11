Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Hardly anyone at Goafest was masked up. Ditto with various industry events in the past. Irresponsible? Or ‘to each her/his own’?

There were masks in the delegate kits and a large poster asking us to mask up, but a majority of the attendees at the event hadn’t put on any protective gear – mask or face shield. So we asked Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 11 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. Hardly anyone at Goafest was masked up. Ditto with various industry events in the past. Irresponsible? Or ‘to each her/his own’?

A. There is no doubt Covid cases are down significantly thanks to vaccination. Hence there may be some laxity amongst some people but the general consciousness about precautions against any sign of Covid-like symptoms have gone up significantly.We have to learn to live with various versions of the virus through strengthening individual immunities. In fact the more one gets exposed to a variety of workspaces, there may be a better chance of combating the virus. It’s not a doctor’s version but I am experiencing the same by getting more exposure outside and by working on reinforcing my immunity.