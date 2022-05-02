Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | Goafest this year is more of a glamfest. Wouldn’t you have preferred sessions by marketing and messaging stars than story enactors of the filmi kind?

If you see the list of speakers in the Goafest 2022 agenda, you’ll know why we asked this question. But an interesting answer by Dr Bhaskar Das, as always. Without further ado, here’s the May 2 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

A. Your question snacks of a confirmation bias. Facts say a very different story. The world is moving knowledge emanating from intersectionality of disciplines. Hence it’s very important to have horizontality of perspectives/ subject and complement the same with verticality of functional expertise. The increasing focus, inter alia, on liberal arts in pedagogical exercises these days may point in that direction. So this is the doctrine that has perhaps influenced selection of subjects and speakers. Over-emphasis on only functional knowledge could stunt the expansive vista of the intellect.