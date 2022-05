Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | For the benefit of those who weren’t at Goafest, the primary takeaway from the three days?

09 May,2022

A soft question, one may say, but this is for the benefit of those who couldn’t (or didn’t want to) make it. From the one and only Dr Bhaskar Das in the May 9 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

Q. For the benefit of those who weren’t at Goafest, the primary takeaway from the three days?

A. There are quite a few learnings from this year’s Goafest:

1. Inner power and resilience can help navigate in VUCA environment in any field of occupation

2. Learnings can happen at the intersections of disciplines

3. The future of future

4. Work and fun can coexist and need not be mutually exclusive. In fact they can be cross pollinated and provide each other impetus.

5. Celebration of creative excellence engenders an osmosis effect on the budding talents.