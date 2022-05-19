Das ka Dum with Dr Bhaskar Das | For someone who has stuck around in one job for 3-4 decades, and then a few back-to-back changes, albeit all for more than 2-3 years, what according to you is the best career strategy

18 May,2022

Once again, any resemblance to recent or distant events is purely coincidental.

A. There is no one deterministic route for a career. At the outset, I would like to ask how does one define a career — by material gains, by hierarchy, by how others perceive you, etc? I think each individual has a distinctive definition of career. I have none beyond what gives one job satisfaction where compensation complements contribution and learning. One needs to follow a career that one feels passionate about and make it best from one’s priorities of life.