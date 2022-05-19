Das ka Dum by Dr Bhaskar Das | Many global brands are employing TikTok for their campaigns to go viral. Like Sprite recently. Given the TikTok ban, is India Inc missing on an opportunity. Yes, there are homegrown short format players now, but not in the same league?

19 May,2022

The question is long and self-explanatory. So let’s hear it from Dr Bhaskar Das for the May 19 edition of Das ka Dum . Read on…

If you wish to access the archives, please go to the Das Ka Dum tab on the website’s top navigation bar.

Q.Many global brands are employing TikTok for their campaigns to go viral. Like Sprite recently. Given the TikTok ban, is India Inc missing on an opportunity. Yes, there are homegrown short format players now, but not in the same league?

A. The ban on TikTok must have compelled Indian brands to recalibrate their influencer marketing strategies. Having said that I would like to add that leveraging Tik Tok’ s richness would surely be a part of brands’ overall influencer marketing spend. Platforms like Instagram and YouTube are in no way less effective. As a result, I feel impact of Tik Tok’s ban would perhaps be lesser on brands and more on the content creators who were using Tik Tok only. I am sure there would be disruption in the market. But there is no shortage of platforms in the market. So brands would increasingly turn to them for achieving their reach and richness reach objectives for similar audiences. In the same way, the influencers will be able to create new identities on other platforms so long they are talented and can make a mark with their unique content. Moreover, this will create new opportunities for emerging Indian platforms. This, in turn, will attract more investment in new platforms and the overall quality of content and thereby consumer experience would improve.