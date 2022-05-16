Dainik Bhaskar cites HBR article on marketers returning to traditional media

16 May,2022

By Our Staff

Questioned often on the efficacy of traditional media vis-à-vis digital and the growing clout of the streaming platforms esp amongst high-spending premium customers, the print media has been dismissed as a medium with diminishing primacy especially amongst younger readers.

Given this, a recently published article in Harvard Business Review titled ‘Why Marketers Are Returning to Traditional Advertising’ comes as a shot in the arm for print major in the country.

Some highlights from the article:

:: Traditional ads are experiencing increased engagement, with the consumer-facing companies leading the shift, with B2C service companies predicting the largest increase in traditional advertising spending (+10.2%), followed by B2C product companies (+4.9%). Companies that earn 100% of their sales through the internet are leading this inflection.

:: The top five most trusted advertising formats are all traditional, with customers trusting most print advertising (82%) and as a result, marketers can use traditional advertising to build brand credibility and trust with jaded buyers.

Said Girish Agarwal, Promoter director, DB Corp Ltd: “The Dainik Bhaskar Group has always maintained that Print Media holds the highest trust amongst its readers as a result of higher editorial integrity. The advent of fake news has also taken a toll on the trustworthiness of some of these digital media and as a result advertisers were unable to establish a strong connect with their target audience. The HBR article validates a trend that we had begun witnessing a couple of quarters ago where even new age businesses were looking at Print Media in general and Dainik Bhaskar in particular, for their ad campaigns. Importantly, it validates what we have always believed in – keeping the readers at the centre of all our efforts.”