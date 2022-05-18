Crosshairs Communication bags iTokri mandate

17 May,2022

By Our Staff

Crosshairs Communication has bagged the PR mandate for iTokri. The agency will be responsible for mainline and digital public relations along with media duties for the brand.

On winning the mandate, Stuti Jalan, Founder of Crosshairs Communication, said: “The entire strategy will be crafted to connect and engage with a cross-section of audiences leveraging the brands legacy. We are honoured to be associated with iTokri, a brand that promotes Indian artisans and women from backward socio-economic sections and keeps Indias traditional handicrafts alive. Looking at our teams experience and knowledge in this industry and differentiated storytelling approach, I’m confident that we will be strengthening brands affinity and helping the company in achieving its set ambitions.