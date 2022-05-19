Colgate announces new identity for its toothpaste brand

18 May,2022

By Our Staff

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited has announced the new identity of its toothpaste brand- Colgate Strong Teeth with its latest campaign. Featuring Shahid Kapoor and Rana Daggubati, the ‘Daant strong toh main strong’ TVC, created by RedFuse Communications, puts the spotlight on the importance of strong teeth.

Speaking on the new campaign, Arvind Chintamani, VP, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive India, said: “As Indians, we understand the importance of chewing and have grown up with our parents asking us to chew our food 36 times before swallowing. However, what we often forget is that teeth are our first digestive organ and teeth need to be strong to get the best nutrition from food. We’re super excited to have Shahid and Rana partner with us to remind parents of this message and to focus on teeth strength with Colgate Strong Teeth, India’s #1 Toothpaste, every day!”

Added Delna Sethna, Executive Creative Director, Red Fuse: “Because digestion starts in the mouth, you need strong teeth. Sounds simple enough. Sounds like you’ve heard this enough. And yet making this point was anything but simple. This is a campaign that’s been designed to work hard to land the message, with dad (Shahid & Rana) as our spokesperson for once. Equal parenting is something a lot of brands speak of, we went the extra mile to land it.”