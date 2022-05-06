Center fruit launches new gum with blitz

05 May,2022

By Our Staff

Center fruit, the largest gum brand from the house of Perfetti Van Melle India (PVMI) has announced the launch of the all-new Center fruit Tennis ball-shaped gum.

Speaking on the communication campaign, Rohit Kapoor – Director, Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said: “Perfetti holds nearly 70% market share in the gum category. We are delighted to extend the portfolio of our loved brand Center fruit with the launch of our all-new Tennis Ball-shaped gum. Center fruit as a brand has been a growth driver and we hope to optimize and add to this momentum with this new product introduction. The communication positions this product as an enabler of mood upliftment while catering to the brand’s core audience.”

Added Nasar Husami, Group Creative Director – Ogilvy: “Being a teenager today is not easy – it’s a full-time job. Boredom can strike at any given time, and it’s essential to have a pick-me-up. With the new Center Fruit tennis ball-shaped gum, we have showcased a quirky and spontaneous way of playing tennis, the ‘ting tong’ way, and defeating boredom.”

This is an exciting new launch by Perfetti Van Melle India, that is a visual treat as well as a treat for the taste buds! It is likely to create a popular category for itself among the consumers.